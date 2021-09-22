TGV Cinemas reopens its doors to movie buffs across Malaysia tomorrow

A worker in a protective suit conducts sanitisation work at TGV Cinemas in Central I-City, Shah Alam September 14, 2021. — Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 22 — TGV Cinemas will officially open its doors to moviegoers nationwide tomorrow.

In a statement, TGV said that following its soft opening last week, it is ready to once again welcome cinephiles to enjoy the true movie experience, with a range of blockbusters lined up such as Black Widow, Jungle Cruise and Malignant.

General manager of sales and marketing for TGV, Mohit Bhargava, said that the cinema chain has put its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the test and taken all the necessary precautions to welcome the public back to TGV safely, adding that preliminary sales data show that moviegoers have already started booking their tickets in advance.

“We are also seeing continued interest from guests who are more comfortable to watch in familiar groups opting for TGV’s Private Cinema offering, where guests are able to book an entire hall for themselves.

“Anyone interested to enquire about this offer can do so at https://www.tgv.com.my/private-cinema,” he said.

TGV said that it has a range of deals and specials available for moviegoers in conjunction with its reopening, adding that it will be announcing a special No Time to Die activation with a Malaysian twist at its cinemas soon.

“TGV Cinemas is all about reopening with a bang and some of the promos lined up include all-year-long deals, 50 per cent selected hot food combos, Fast and Furious 9 combo at RM19.90 and Tumbler Bundle Deal, as well as RM4 off with Shopee Pay,” he said.

The TGV cinemas opening tomorrow are: TGV 1 Shamelin, TGV AU2, TGV Bukit Tinggi, TGV Jaya, TGV Setia Walk, TGV Gurney Paragon, TGV 1st Avenue, TGV Bukit Raja, TGV Cheras Sentral, TGV Mines, TGV Encorp Strand, TGV Rawang, TGV Kepong, TGV Bukit Mertajam, TGV Seri Manjung, TGV Tasek Central, TGV Kulaijaya, TGV Klebang and TGV Tebrau City.

TGV said that its outlets in Kinta City and Taiping would begin operations on October 7, with more location reopenings to be announced soon.