Perak begins walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for foreigners

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad addresses members of the press at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building in Ipoh September 22, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — All adult non-Malaysians, including undocumented migrants, in Perak can now receive their Covid-19 shots at any walk-in vaccination centre throughout the state, Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today.

He added that there are 22 designated vaccination centres statewide.

“I urge all Perak residents aged 18 and above who are yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to do so immediately by meeting directly or walk-in at the 22 vaccination centres that provide the services in each district,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

Saarani said the walk-in vaccinations at these centres will only be allowed until October 31.

“Based on the feedback we received, there are still some residents who are disappointed as they have yet to receive the vaccination appointment through the MySejahtera application.

“However, they no longer have to wait for the appointment, but can receive the vaccines directly at the selected vaccination centres,” he added.

Saarani also said a total of 1.55 million or 83.57 per cent of the residents above 18 in Perak have received their first dose of the vaccine as of September 20.

“A total of 1.15 million or 61.94 per cent of the residents above 18 in the state have been fully vaccinated for the same period,” he said.