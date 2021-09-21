Police to question portal owner on report concerning arrest of MACC officers

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

RAWANG, Sept 21 — Police will question the owner of a news portal regarding its report alleging that three senior officers of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had stolen millions of ringgit in case materials.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the portal owner would be questioned as part of police investigation into the matter.

“I would like to say that until today police have not received any report on this case as has been viralled on social media.

“I would like to advise the public not to share anything that has not been verified, and if it involves other departments to check with the relevant department,” he told a press conference at Jalan Batu Arang, near here, on a syndicate involved in theft of lorries.

Yesterday, MACC confirmed that three of its senior officers had been detained in connection with alleged abuse of power and misappropriation in a case involving a former director-general of a government agency.

MACC said it would be conducting its own probe and urged all quarters not to make any speculation as it could jeopardise investigations. — Bernama