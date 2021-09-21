Covid-19: Nano mist not replacement for standard surface cleaning, says Dr Noor Hisham

An Alam Flora personnel sprays disinfectant in Kampung Baru to curb spread of Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently several surface disinfectants have been identified to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 such as alcohol 70 to 90 per cent, hydrogen peroxide, thymol, quaternary ammonia, and chlorine-based solution. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — The use of nano mist does not replace the requirement for standard surface cleaning for disinfection against Covid-19, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the nano mist has gained public attention in its use as a disinfecting tool to prevent transmission of Covid-19, with some members of the public believing that could kill SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air and on surfaces.

“However the effectiveness of this device is dependent on its dispersion ability, the disinfectant type used and its concentration, as well as the contact time between disinfectant and surface,” he said in a statement today.

Nano mist spray delivers nano size particles and is widely used for various purposes including cosmetics, perfume, domestic and industrial use.

It is available in many forms and sizes, ranging from spray gun and handheld spray for personal use and larger size for industrial use.

Dr Noor Hisham said currently several surface disinfectants have been identified to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 such as alcohol 70 to 90 per cent, hydrogen peroxide, thymol, quaternary ammonia, and chlorine-based solution.

The list of recommended surface disinfectant against SARS-CoV-2 is available from the US Environmental Protection Agency website, which is an international reference for disinfectant. — Bernama