Police in Semporna detain man for alleged involvement in vaccination scam

SEMPORNA, Sept 20 — The police detained an elderly man at Taman Kanak-Kanak Pekan Semporna here last Friday (Sept 17) after he was suspected of being involved in a Covid-19 vaccination scam.

Semporna police chief Supt Farhan Lee Abdullah said the 61-year-old suspect who is jobless was arrested at 2.35pm.

“The suspect, a local, had been offering vaccination services at RM20 per customer at the Semporna Community Hall and so far 16 people have been duped,” he said in a statement today.

“The police view this matter seriously as the Malaysian government is providing the vaccination for free,” he said adding that stern action would be taken against individuals or syndicates involved in such scams.

Mohd Farhan urged the 16 victims to report to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and urged anyone with information on the case to contact investigating officer Sergeant Mohamad Hayazi Hariff Fazilah at 017-895 4967 or 089-782020. — Bernama