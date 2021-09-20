Murder charges for marketing exec from Federal Highway crash that killed two teens

Devaaswin Krishnan arrives at the Shah Alam High Court to be charged with the murder of two youths following a fatal accident along Federal Highway on September 12. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Sept 20 — A 24-year-old marketing executive was charged at the Magistrates Court here today with the murder of two teenagers following a fatal traffic collision while driving against traffic along the Federal Highway two weeks ago.

Arraigned for two counts of murder, K. Devaaswin, who was clad in a black top and jeans, appeared calm when the charges were read to him by the court interpreter.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case is expected to be transferred to the High Court for trial at a later date.

Devaaswin is accused of murdering 18-year-old Nur Afiqah Abdul Karim and 19-year-old Muhammad Hafiz Syamir Dzul Asri along KM8.6 of the Federal Highway (KL-bound), Shah Alam, Selangor around 1.50am on September 12.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

The accused was represented by lawyer Pushpa Ratnam while deputy public prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar prosecuted.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani then fixed October 21 for mention pending the completion of post-mortem, chemist and Puspakom reports.

The accused will also be remanded in prison as murder is an unbailable offence.

Nur Afiqah and Muhammad Hafiz who were the driver and passenger, respectively, died from injuries sustained after their Proton Wira Aeroback was rammed by a Mitsubishi Triton driven against traffic by the accused along the Federal Highway.

The case was initially investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving but was reclassified for murder.