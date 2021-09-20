Miri Stadium new venue for drive-thru Covid CAC, quarantine release order

MDDMC has implemented a drive-thru concept for Covid quarantine release order and wristband disposal at Miri Stadium starting yesterday. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Sept 20 — Miri Stadium here is the new venue to obtain Covid-19 quarantine release order (QRO) and wristband disposal by drive-through effective yesterday.

Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) said in a statement that the drive-thru concept is for the convenience of the public.

MDDMC emphasised that the public must follow instructions given by officers at the stadium to ensure smooth process of getting quarantine release order and wristband disposal.

It is open 8.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm Mondays to Thursdays. On Fridays, it is open 8.30am to 11.45am and 2.15pm to 4pm. On weekends and public holidays, it is open 8.30am to 12.30pm only.

Miri Indoor Stadium will also serve as a Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) effective today (Sept 20) from 8am to 5pm.

To prevent congestion at the CAC in Miri Stadium, MDDMC reminded those who have tested positive for Covid-19 to come according to the appointment given. — Borneo Post