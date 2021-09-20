Malaysia logs 376 more deaths due to Covid-19

The Ministry of Health recorded another 376 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Ministry of Health recorded another 376 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday, bringing the total number of recorded fatalities due to the pandemic here to 23,443.

Out of the new deaths logged, 75 cases were patients brought in dead.

MOH now logs deaths due to Covid-19 including backlogged cases, rather than just daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

As of yesterday, the deaths averaged at 110 cases per day in the last week, continuing a downward trend that started on September 1.

The Klang Valley recorded the most deaths yesterday with 162 fatalities, followed by Johor (43), Sabah (35), Kelantan (32) and Penang (29).

However, Penang still has the highest fatality rate with 17.9 deaths per 10,000 in the population in the last two weeks.

The national average fatality rate for the same period is 6.6.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 14,943 new Covid-19 cases, making the total active cases 210,468; while the total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,093,131 since the pandemic hit.