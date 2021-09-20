In Kuala Lumpur, former govt staff and acquaintance plead not guilty to migrant smuggling

Jafperi Noor, 54, and Rohani, 49, an Indonesian, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read before Judge Rozina Ayob. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A former government contract staff and his female acquaintance were arraigned in the Sessions Court here today on charges of smuggling seven Indonesians.

Jafperi Noor, 54, and Rohani, 49, an Indonesian, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read before Judge Rozina Ayob.

They were alleged to have jointly committed migrant smuggling against six men and a woman, all aged between 24 and 51, at a civil servants’ quarters at Jalan Kasturi P17 (Jalan P17), Precinct 17 in Putrajaya at 10.15pm on June 22.

The charges were framed under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 which is punishable under the same Act, and read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years, with a possible fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) Nor’ Amalina Ismail did not offer bail to both the accused, as the offence was unbailable.

Lawyer Farhan Maarof, who represented Jafperi, requested bail on the grounds that the accused had cooperated well throughout the investigation.

“My client is now a grocery store operator in Kelantan and is the father of four children aged 19 to 29. My client will also not harass any witnesses in this case,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, lawyer K. Vijeyini who represented Rohani did not make any bail request.

The court did not issue any order on bail, and set October 14 for mention. — Bernama