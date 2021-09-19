Senior citizen in Kuching loses RM48,340 to scammers

A 60-year-old man from Taman Matang Jaya lost RM48,340 of his savings to scammers. — TODAY file photo

KUCHING, Sept 19 — A 60-year-old man from Taman Matang Jaya lost RM48,340 of his savings to scammers on Sept 6.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw said the victim received a message saying that he had spent RM2,639.10 on Shopee using a gold mastercard.

“The victim then called a given number and spoke to a woman who introduced herself as Alisa,” said Lim in a statement Friday night.

After speaking to the suspect, the victim asked her for Bank Negara’s hotline which was given as 1800-81-9904 to him.

The victim then called the number and was greeted by a male suspect who introduced himself at “Chong Bong Yat” who told him that the Mastercard was registered at MidValley in Kuala Lumpur.

The suspect then told the victim that he will be able to block all of his credit and debit cards in case of further scams.

“The victim complied to the requests by giving the suspect the card numbers and expiration dates,” said Lim.

The victim also provided the suspect with his online banking username and the Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) number which he received on his phone via SMS.

After he had sent all of the details did he received a message saying that a sum of RM48,340 was transferred to another bank account.

With regards to the case, Lim warned bank users to not give out their TAC numbers which is used to confirm online transactions.

“If you received a phone call from a person claiming that they are from the banks or police, one should just remain calm and hang up the phone,” said Lim.

He also said bank users should learn how to identify if a message is sent from Malaysia by looking at the country code number and never to call a number that was given in the message.

“The police or any other government department or agencies will never ask a person to transfer their money into another account to solve a case,” he added.

Those with any information on scams can contact the police via WhatsApp or SMS to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at 013-211 1222. — Borneo Post