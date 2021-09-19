New Covid-19 cases drop to below 15,000-mark in Malaysia after almost two months to 14,954

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 during a mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Malaysia recorded 14,954 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, dipping below the 15,000-case mark since July 26.

Malaysia last recorded 14,516 cases on July 26. The new cases were 594 fewer than yesterday’s 15,548.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s figure pushed the cumulative total number of cases to 2,097,830 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Sarawak is still the state with the most cases at 2,707, followed by Selangor (2,028) and Johor (1,948).

MORE TO COME