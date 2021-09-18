Sultan Nazrin appoints Perak Council of Regency

Sultan Nazrin is performing the functions of the King, as provided for under Article 33 (1) of the Federal Constitution, for the period when Yang di-Pertuan Agong is visiting the United Kingdom. — Picture via Twitter/ Bernama

IPOH, Sept 18 ― The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has consented to the appointment of the Perak Council of Regency effective today.

Perak Royal Council secretary Toh Amar Seri Diraja Datuk Seri Ayop Hashim, in a statement, said the Raja of Muda Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, has been appointed as the chairman of the Perak Council of Regency, while Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin and Orang Kaya Kaya Seri Agar Diraja Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib are its members.

“This is in line with Section Two, Article XV of the Perak State Constitution, for the period when His Highness is performing the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin, who is the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, is performing the functions of the King, as provided for under Article 33 (1) of the Federal Constitution, for the period when Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are visiting the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are making a special visit to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 27.

He said Their Majesties would then stay back in London and are scheduled to return home on October 23.

Ahmad Fadil said the special visit is His Majesty’s second to the United Kingdom after he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the first being a seven-day trip beginning Dec 9, 2019. ― Bernama