Six out of 10 Covid-19 deaths in Sarawak today did not seek treatment, say DCM

BETONG, Sept 18 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said brought in dead (BID) cases involving Covid-19 patients in Sarawak’s rural areas could have been prevented if they had sought treatment at the government hospitals.

He said such prompt action would save them and reduce BID cases from longhouses and rural areas.

“Anyone with symptoms such as low grade fever, cough and sore throat and loss sense of smell must come for testing and medical review by health personnel at the nearest hospital or health clinic,” Uggah said after a meeting with Betong Division Health Officer Dr Johnny Pangkas to discuss a health education programme for folks in Betong Division.

He said six of the 10 individuals in Sarawak whose deaths were reported today were BID cases as they did not seek medical treatment after getting infected with Covid-19.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said four of the six BID cases had some symptoms but had not sought treatment at the government hospital.

“One of them had history of coughing for a week and another one had a fever for four days,” he added.

He said nine of the 10 death cases reported were from Betong Division while the 10th was from Sibu, aged 29 to 79.

Uggah added all the nine victims had comorbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney failures.

He advised longhouse folks and others in the state’s rural areas to seek immediate medical treatment even if they have mild health conditions or symptoms.

He said this was all the more vital with the current Covid-19 pandemic, saying the health department is providing health education to allow the people to respond appropriately when they have any symptom.

The health department, he said, would continue and intensify such education programmes.

Uggah also visited the sites of several projects being implemented in nearby Spaoh town.

They include the RM108 million Short Take Off and Landing airport at Bebuling where site clearing is in progress and the RM5 million new double storey market.

Uggah also visited the new RM11million Spaoh Sports Complex .

He said despite the big challenges posed by the Covid-19, these projects were on schedule.