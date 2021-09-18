Kuala Kedah-Langkawi ferry service to resume from Sept 23

ALOR SETAR, Sept 18 — The ferry service from the Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminal to Langkawi will resume operations on Sept 23.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures human resources and operation manager Baharin Baharom said, for now, the ferry service for the route will run twice a day.

“We reopened this route to enable government or private agencies to prepare venues for the purpose of Covid-19 screening (tests).

“I would like to advise all passengers who want to go to Langkawi to be at the terminal two hours earlier to avoid any congestion at the Covid-19 screening centre as happened in Kuala Perlis earlier,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the Covid-19 screening at the entrances to the island gave some confidence to ferry passengers, including the permanent residents of Langkawi.

“I also request that the news of congestion at the old Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal is not used as propaganda to scare off tourists coming to Langkawi at this time,” he added.

On Sept 6, ferry services at the Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminal were stopped for two weeks following the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kuala Kedah, and people wishing to go to Langkawi had to use the ferry service in Kuala Perlis, Perlis. — Bernama