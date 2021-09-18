Govt working on vaccine efficiency analysis, says CPRC head of data

A vaccine analysis is needed as there have been too much speculation on efficiacy by the public. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The government is currently working on vaccine efficiency analysis to give a better insight into that issue.

Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) head of data, Dr Mahesh Appannan revealed this when asked if there is any possible approach to conducting analysis on vaccine efficiency.

This comes following a trend in which people are trying to conduct their own analysis, resulting in confusion among society due to some analysis saying certain vaccines had shown waning effect after a period of time.

“We are in the works coming into that, but we have to be very careful because it is not only mere numbers it is also shows how we portray and provide insight into that particular issue.

“We hope that we can do it as soon as possible,” he said during a briefing to the media today on the CovidNOW website that is sharing more transparent Covid-19 daily data.

Meanwhile, according to the Medical Development Division clinical audit unit head (Medical Care Quality Section) Dr Faizah Muhamad Zin, the government can’t give a 100 per cent guarantee that there won’t be any backlog on reporting of Covid-19 death cases, although the number has been reduced lately.

“The health data is very dynamic. If I tell you (reporters) that by tomorrow everything will be cleared, (but) suddenly in the next two days, we see there are number of cases.

“So I don’t want to give you (reporters) that 100 per cent guarantee,” she said when asked when all the backlog in death cases will likely to be cleared.

Based on CovidNOW data, a total of 388 Covid-19 fatalities were reported yesterday (Sept 17), bringing the cumulative death toll to 22,743.

Out of that number, 108 cases were daily actual deaths that happened in the last seven days, while the remaining reported deaths were backlog cases. — Bernama