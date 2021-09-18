Dr Sim: More work needed to reduce Covid-19 daily new infections in Sarawak

Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian says Sarawak needs to work on reducing Covid-19 daily new infections even though the numbers of severe cases and deaths in the state are among the lowest in the country. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 18 ― Sarawak needs to work on reducing Covid-19 daily new infections even though the numbers of severe cases and deaths in the state are among the lowest in the country, said Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee adviser said cutting down on virus transmission is essential so as not to overwhelm and collapse the state’s intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital facilities.

“Unless each one of us play our role and do our part, readily accepting change (post vaccination Delta era ― endemic phase, increasingly self testing, self monitoring, self quarantine), as per advice of our medical experts, our numbers will not be back to double digits anytime soon.

“Though we are relieved that the numbers of severity (Category 3, 4 and 5) and deaths in Sarawak are among the lowest in Malaysia, we still need to get the new cases down (cut the transmission) so that the numbers will not overwhelm and collapse our ICU and hospitals resources,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said the authorities cannot do anything about the daily numbers for they reflect the local transmission in the last 14 days.

Despite so, he said they need the help of the community and with concerted efforts, Sarawak can make a difference in the next 14 days.

He said people must make sure to get vaccinated and encourage others to do the same to protect themselves against the virus.

“Clean your hands frequently, especially before you touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Use double facemask and a face shield.”

He said it is equally pertinent to reduce physical interactions with people including family members and relatives who are not staying under one roof.

To protect children who are unvaccinated, Dr Sim said adults must first protect themselves by going for vaccination.

He said they must also wear the face mask correctly and be responsible when they were at work or out at public places.

“Let’s make it difficult for the virus to follow you home!”

According to Dr Sim, 632 of the 996 new infections recorded here yesterday were detected through close contact tracing.

He said 317 of the total new cases were linked to family clusters while 89 other infections connected to workplace clusters and 56 others to social clusters.

He added that Lrg Cahaya Damai had the most number of new cases at 14 followed by Kpg Hj Baki (13), Kpg Giam (13), Tmn Malihah (13), Kpg Tabuan Hilir (13), Kpg Segudup (13), Kpg Kudei Baru (12), Penjara Puncak Borneo (12), Bdr Baru Semeriang (11), Kpg Bumbok (11), Tmn Dahlia (11), Kpg Bako Indah (11), Kpg Muara Tebas (10) and Flat Bunga Cempaka, Jln Baharudin (10).

In Samarahan, he said 51 out of the 172 cases detected were symptomatic.

He said that 357 of the total 422 cases reported in Serian were detected through close contact tracing while 78 other cases were symptomatic during testing.

“Together we shall overcome Covid-19. Stay well, stay strong,” he added. ― Borneo Post