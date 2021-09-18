Azmin says Putrajaya to work with Selangor on preventive measures after Kemensah Heights landslide

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the media after visiting the site of the landslide at Kemensah Heights, September 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A total of RM1 million worth of sheet piles need to be constructed immediately to prevent further soil movement in Kemensah Heights after last night’s landslide in Gombak, its MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin, who is also senior minister of international trade and industry, said the RM1 million is an estimate given by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, Malay news portal Astro Awani reported.

He added that the federal government will work with the Selangor government on preventive measures.

“This land is privately owned, but in an incident like this, I take the stance that the federal government will work with the state government and local authorities to help the residents prevent another incident like this.

“For the government, the safety and lives of the people are important and we need to protect them,” Azmin was quoted telling reporters after visiting the site of the landslide.

He added that he had already reached out to Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to discuss the fund allocation for the local council.

A landslide occurred about 9.30pm yesterday, wrecking 19 double-storey terraced houses on Jalan Kemensah Heights and displacing 28 families.

So far, no deaths or major injuries have been reported.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis confirmed receiving a distress call at 9.33pm, and dispatched a rescue team to the scene 11 minutes later.

The affected families have since been evacuated and are currently sheltering at two community centres in Ampang.

Azmin said the construction of the sheet piles are necessary as the movement of the soil can lead to instability of the slopes.

He said that initial reports show that the townhouse structure remains intact, but a full report on the safety of the building will only be known in three days.

“At this point, the building structure is still strong and there is no movement. The landslide occurred because of an overflow of river water,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the displaced residents would be allowed to return home once the area is declared safe.

He said a technical report is expected from the Department of Minerals and Geosciences in the next three days.