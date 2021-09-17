JKJAV: 76.8pc of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Vaccine Administration Centre in Sungai Nibong, Penang September 8, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― A total of 17,973,545 people or 76.8 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in an infographic on its official Twitter account today, said 92.7 per cent or 21,783,871 individuals of the adult population had received at least one jab of vaccination, including the single-dose CanSino vaccine.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 202,298 doses of vaccine of both the single-dose and double-dose regimens were administered yesterday, bringing the number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 39,685,414.

PICK was launched on February 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama