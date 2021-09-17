In Kajang, four Bangladeshis, local woman charged with kidnapping for ransom

Those charged are couple Josim, 32 and Faridah Jeya Sly Ramesh (a local woman), Md Raihan Hosen, 28; Miah Soraf, 33 and Nusrat Jahan Bipasha, 26. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, Sept 17 — Four Bangladeshis and a local woman were charged at the Magistrates’ Court today on charges of abducting a Bangladeshi male and asking for one million Bangladeshi Taka (about RM50,000) ransom in August.

Those charged are couple Josim, 32 and Faridah Jeya Sly Ramesh (a local woman), Md Raihan Hosen, 28; Miah Soraf, 33 and Nusrat Jahan Bipasha, 26.

All five nodded their heads as a sign they understood the charges read to them by a court interpreter in Bahasa Malaysia and English before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain.

No plea was recorded from all the accused because the scope of the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They have all been accused with a common intent to obtain a ransom of one million Bangladeshi Taka by detaining and wrongfully abducting Md Sohel Rana, 39 in front of a supermarket in Jalan Damai Mewah 1A here at 8.30pm on August 27.

They are being charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 which was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and if not sentenced to death, may be subject to whipping, if convicted.

The court set October 7 for re-mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor, Nurul Husna Amran while Md Raihan and Josim were represented by lawyer Tan Cheng Yee while three others were not represented.

Earlier, the media had reported that a Bangladeshi man was abducted for almost one week by his compatriots and was found in a weak state in a house in Bandar Teknologi here. — Bernama