Report: Singapore-owned Hotel Royal Penang in George Town to shut permanently this Nov

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The four-star Hotel Royal Penang in George Town, Penang will cease operations on November 15, the New Straits Times reported today.

Citing a circular from its management, the newspaper said the closure of the 276-room business hotel located along Jalan Larut is part of a management restructuring exercise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employees were given a two-month termination notice effective yesterday and told that their last day of employment is November 14, 2021.

According to NST, the notice to the staff said that retrenchment benefits will be calculated in accordance with the collective agreement to be paid out within seven days after their last days of service.

The Singapore-owned hotel is one of several hotel properties owned by Hotel Royal Limited in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Besides the hotel in Penang, sister hotels included Hotel Royal Kuala Lumpur, Hotel Royal Singapore, Hotel Royal @ Queens in Singapore, Hotel Royal Bangkok @ Chinatown in Bangkok, the Burasari Resort in Phuket and The Baba House in Melaka.