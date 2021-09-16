Dr Adham launches ‘Area 57’ drone development zone

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba officiates the launch of drone development zone ‘Area 57’ at Technology Park, Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba launched a drone development zone dubbed “Area 57” at Technology Park Malaysia, here today.

He said the location was equipped with a 100m runway, 300-sq-m drone net area, drone testing mock-up site, hangar, laboratory, manufacturing equipment, training facilities and prototype testing area, operations office, as well as a service and maintenance workshop for operators.

“The use of high-tech low-touch technology led by local drone companies is expected to increase the number of skilled workers among citizens and help various industry sectors continue operations to generate economy, while the people can continue daily activities safely,” he said during a press conference.

Dr Adham added that Area 57 was part of effort under the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS), which has three other drone development areas in Felda Mempaga in Pahang, Drone and Robotic Iskandar in Johor, and Urban Delivery Drone in Cyberjaya.

He further said that Technology Park Malaysia will cooperate with parties including the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Survey and Mapping Department (Jupem), Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Sirim Bhd (Sirim), Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity (Magic), Department of Environment (JAS) and Office of the Chief Security Officer of the Government of Malaysia.

“My thanks and congratulations to Technology Park Malaysia and all the agencies who worked hard for the establishment of Area 57.

“With the spirit of inter-agency and inter-ministry cooperation, I am confident that we can boost the drone industry to achieve multiplied success,” he added.

Earlier this month, Dr Adham called for focus on improving digital infrastructure and disruptive technologies, which are the mainstay of the sustainability of the country’s start-up economy, the financial sector as well as talent development.