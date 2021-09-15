PM: Terengganu latest to move to Phase Three of Covid-19 recovery plan

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the new activities allowed for Terengganu will be according to the SOP it has set by the National Security Council, but warned Malaysians not to take advantage of their new freedoms. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Terengganu will be moving into Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) from September 17, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a statement, Ismail Sabri said that the new activities allowed for the state will be according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) it has set by the National Security Council, but warned Malaysians not to take advantage of their new freedoms.

“The fact that the government is loosening restrictions doesn’t mean that we can ignore safety practices that we have been exercising for more than a year,” he said.

“Adhere to every SOP that is set, wear a face mask, practice physical distancing and always maintain personal hygiene. Enforcement authorities will constantly monitor and will not hesitate to take decisive action if any parties are found violating the guidelines that have been set,” he said.

Ismail Sabri had also today announced the lifting of several more restrictions under different phases of the NRP, including allowing sports that require physical touching in states under Phase Two and Three.

Other states already in Phase Three are Perlis, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan.