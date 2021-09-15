Penang to offer walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for foreigners at four PPVs from Sept 17

The four designated PPVs are Spice Convention Centre, Dewan Millennium, SP Arena and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — Penang will open four walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) for foreigners from September 17 onwards.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said foreigners can walk in to any of the four PPVs from 2pm onwards daily.

The four designated PPVs are Spice Convention Centre, Dewan Millennium, SP Arena and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap.

Chow said a total of 9,011 Malaysian adults took advantage of the walk-in vaccination initiative between September 8 and 14.

“Those who have missed their second dose appointment are now welcomed to walk in to any of the listed PPVs to complete their vaccination,” he said in a statement today.

He said only 116,403 individuals from the adult population in Penang out of the total population of 1,384,600 have not been fully vaccinated.

“The 116,403 individuals included those who paid for their vaccination in private clinics and hospitals,” he said. He said the Covid-19 vaccination programme for teenagers in Penang will start soon.

“The ministry is finalising the vaccination process that is more suited for those below 18 years of age,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chow said the Penang Covid-19 call centre starts operations today and Covid-19 patients who are quarantined at home can call 04-2618000 for assistance.

The operation hours for the call centre are currently from 8am to 5pm daily, but this will soon be extended to 24 hours.

He said the number is in addition to existing ones such as the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) Call Centre, Penang Covid-19 Unified Command Centre (PUCC) and PgCare Alliance.