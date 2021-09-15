Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force: Five vaccination centres in Klang Valley conducting walk-in vaccination

Walk-in vaccine recipients queue up for registration for their Covid-19 jabs at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 — Only five vaccine administering centres (PPV) in the Klang Valley are allowed to provide walk-in vaccination against Covid-19 beginning tomorrow until September 30.

According to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), the five PPV are at the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC), Bangi; Multimedia University (MMU), Cyberjaya; Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil; Universiti Kuala Lumpur British Malaysian Institute (UniKL British BMI), Gombak and Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Shah Alam — HCO B.

It said the quick-win approach to optimise resources by allowing walk-in vaccination at the five selected PPV was taken following the poor turnout for the walk-in at the other PPV in the Klang Valley.

The CITF in a statement today said students of higher learning institutions in the Klang Valley could also get vaccinated at the five selected PPV.

Last September 8, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Covid-19 walk-in vaccination programme at the PPV in the Klang Valley would end after September 15.

The CITF stated that until September 15, there were still 13 PPV still operating in the Klang Valley while 38 PPV at non-health premises were closed up to September 14.

“The closure came after the CITF studied the data on Klang Valley residents who had still not been vaccinated and the low attendance at the PPV,” it added.

The CITF also said that it would discuss further with the Ministry of Health for ProtectHealth Corp Sdn Bhd to be involved in the walk-in vaccination for adult Malaysians at private general practitioner clinics in the Klang Valley.

ProtectHealth is expected to start offering this service at the selected private clinics from October 1.

Meanwhile, the CITF said that specially for individuals who had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the PPV in Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor which had been closed, they could get the second dose via walk-in at the clinics stated below:

1. Hulu Selangor

Klinik SP Care Antara Gapi

No. 43 & 43A & 45, Jalan Gapimas 1, Laman Gapimas, 48200 Serendah, Selangor.

2. Kuala Selangor

Poliklinik Medi Ihsan No 9-G, Jalan Gaya Merak 1, Taman Gaya Merak, 45700 Bukit Rotan, Selangor.

Poliklinik Medi Ihsan No 7-1 Jalan Makmur 1, Taman Makmur, 45500 Tanjung Karang, Selangor.

The CITF said the walk-in vaccination in other states would continue.

“The public is advised to be aware of the announcements made by the respective State Health Departments for information on the walk-in vaccination initiative,” it said.

For enquiries and further information, call PICK at 1800-888-828. — Bernama