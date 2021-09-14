Malaysia records 413 Covid-19 fatalities; Penang highest per 100,000 people

Forensics personnel prepare to transport the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient to a burial site from the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — A total of 413 new deaths from Covid-19 were recorded today on the Health Ministry's new CovidNow tracker, which also included backlog cases.

The average number of deaths in the last seven days (according to the actual date of death) is 104 and still trending downwards.

This is the second-highest reported deaths in a single day on record.

The latest deaths bring the country’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 21,124.

From the latest 413 deaths that were logged, 176 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases. In total, Malaysia has so far recorded a total of 3,958 BID cases.

Based on the data provided, the national death rate per 100,000 people is at 6.6.

Penang recorded almost three times the national rate at 17.0, followed by Johor (11.6) and Sabah (9.3).

The majority of the newly reported deaths were recorded in Selangor (111), including 84 BID cases.

This is followed by Kedah (54), Johor (52), Sabah (39), Kelantan (36), Penang (33), Negri Sembilan (29), Pahang (15), Melaka (13), Perak (13), Kuala Lumpur (eight), Sarawak (five) and Terengganu (five).

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced yesterday that Malaysia had 16,073 new cases.

He added that the national infectivity rate was below 1.0, at 0.98.