AirAsia announces mobile travel app integration for Langkawi’s tourism reopening

AirAsia planes are pictured on the tarmac of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The AirAsia Group said it will support the reopening of tourism activities in Langkawi, Kedah, with its Super App.

The airline said it was ready to assist travellers with its Super App, a digital platform for booking rides to the airport and within Langkawi island, confirming flights and accommodation to Langkawi, as well as completing duty-free shopping.

It said the AirAsia Super App would offer an improved travel and shopping experience on the island.

“Since the government’s announcement of the Langkawi island travel bubble SOP (standard operating procedures) last week, we have seen very strong uptake for seats to Langkawi, especially with the RM12 low fares and RM99 SNAP deals by AirAsia.

“This clearly indicates a strong pent up demand for travel and AirAsia is committed towards working with the government, Tourism Malaysia, LADA (Langkawi Development Authority) and all tourism industry players to make this a success with more than 90 weekly flights to Langkawi,” said AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat in a virtual press conference today.

He said AirAsia will be resuming its flights to and from Langkawi with 90 weekly flights departing from Kuala Lumpur (63-times weekly), Penang (14-times weekly), Johor Baru (seven-times weekly), Ipoh (three-times weekly) and Kota Bharu (three-times weekly).

He added that more routes will be added and frequencies increased as the travel demand grows in tandem with the reopening of more leisure destinations in the near future.

Riad also assured that the group has prepared extensively and implemented robust and comprehensive health and safety protocols to ensure all guests are able to travel safely.

“Our self check-in system on the AirAsia Super App is our latest innovation that integrates data from certified healthcare providers to seamlessly verify a guest’s travel eligibility based on their test certificate and/or vaccination certificate,” said Riad.

Amanda Woo, chief executive officer of the AirAsia Super App, said the digitalisation of duty-free shopping in Langkawi through the Super App will make Langkawi Asean’s first online duty-free shopping destination.

“By the end of September, for the first time in Malaysia, people can now order Langkawi duty-free products online and have them delivered straight to their hotel within the same day, via Teleport’s six-hour express service.

“To create convenience for our customers, they can select their preferred delivery time or engage concierge services by our partner hotels to receive on their behalf.

“We will offer free delivery for all purchases, as well as special discounts to AirAsia guests at our partner hotels during our launch campaign,” she said.

Woo added that the group is also looking forward to kickstarting its AirAsia ride on Malaysia day, providing passengers with greater convenience, more competitive prices, and better income opportunity for local drivers.

“The AirAsia Super App now offers e-hailing with the recent launch of AirAsia ride will also be operating in Langkawi beginning Sept 16,” she said.