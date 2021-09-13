Umno’s Puad Zarkashi chides govt for signing MoU with Opposition, claims ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ rhetoric buried

Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi implied that despite not being able to secure the position of prime minister, Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, along with DAP, have benefitted the most from the agreement. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has chided the Umno-led administration for agreeing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

In a Facebook posting today, Puad sarcastically congratulated the government for reaching an apparent ceasefire with PH, further stating all those involved were supposedly “generous” in their behaviour.

Puad further implied that despite not being able to secure the position of prime minister, Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, along with DAP, have benefitted the most from the agreement.

“Today will go down in history as the crisis of the ‘failed government’ to create a new narrative. ‘The memorandum of understanding between the federal government and PH’ will be signed.

“DAP, especially Anwar, are the most generous. Despite failing to become PM, for the sake of the country’s future however, (they) are ready to work together to ease political tensions.

“The Umno leadership is also generous enough to put aside the war cry of ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ by accepting PH’s terms in the memorandum,” he said.

Puad was referring to the decision reached by the Umno general assembly last year to not support any political coalition that involves Anwar and DAP.

The message of “No Anwar, No DAP” was also touted by numerous party leaders, including Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Annuar Musa, among others.

Puad had also claimed that there were “demands” made by certain members of the Umno supreme council to achieve the agreement with PH.

“In fact, the government also agreed with PH’s demands that the memorandum be signed in Parliament and for its contents to be made public.

“Umno might as well reveal if any special demands were made by the MKT (supreme council) of the prime minister. It is impossible that this did not happen.

“The people and (Umno) members would also like to know so they can compare (the demands).

“The fact is the rhetorical war cry of ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ is now muffled. Annuar Musa was also present as the government’s representative. Congratulations on being so generous,” Puad said sarcastically, chiding Annuar for representing the government in signing the agreement.

Yesterday, a joint statement was released by the government and PH leaders stating that a MoU will be inked today in a bid to shore up the nation’s political stability and to work on economic recovery efforts.