Government, Pakatan to sign historic bipartisan cooperation memorandum tomorrow

Government and Pakatan leaders met ahead of a historic MOU signing tomorrow. — Picture via Facebook/Hamzah Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders are set to sign a historic memorandum of understanding to ink their cooperation tomorrow, in a bid to shore up the nation’s political stability and to work on economic recovery efforts.

In a statement issued by the Steering Committee Representing the Government and the Opposition tonight, the group said that the decision was reached after several rounds of negotiations between both blocs.

The group said that the memorandum would also be unveiled to the public tomorrow, as a “commitment to complete transparency and sense of responsibility.”

“All parties have agreed that this memorandum of understanding is to restore political stability in the country in order to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and restore the country’s economy via a bipartisan cooperation approach. With this understanding, both sides would give focus and priority to a new political landscape via transformation initiatives and renewal of the government administration’s governance, in particular strengthening the role of the parliamentary institution.

“In keeping with this spirit and the commitment to translate this, both parties have agreed to sign this memorandum tomorrow, September 13, 2021 at 5pm at the banquet hall, Parliament of Malaysia which will be officiated by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with Pakatan Harapan party leaders, PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president, Mohamad Sabu, and the president of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau,” the statement read.

The statement was undersigned by five Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives and six PH MPs.

For the PN side, they were Home Minister and Lumut MP, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin; Energy and Natural Resources Minister and Kota Baru MP, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan; de facto Law Minister and Santubong MP, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Communications and Multimedia Minister and Ketereh MP, Tan Sri Annuar Musa; as well as Finance Minister and Senator, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

From PH’s side, the statement was undersigned by PKR secretary-general and Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Amanah deputy president, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub; DAP’s national organising secretary and Seremban MP, Anthony Loke; DAP’s deputy national chairman an Puchong MP, Gobind Singh; PKR information chief and Hang Tuah Jaya MP, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin; and PKR’s communication director and Lembah Pantai MP, Fahmi Fadzil.