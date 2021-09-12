Pangkor Island expected to open to fully-vaccinated tourists on Nov 1, says Perak exco

Pangkor Island is expected to reopen to tourists who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 1. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BATU GAJAH, Sept 12 — Pangkor Island is expected to reopen to tourists who are fully vaccinated from November 1, said Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.

However, she said the decision to reopen the island is subject to the approval of National Security Council after all information, requirements and standard operating procedure (SOP) have been tabled by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“Based on the latest information received, only 87 individuals of the 8,026 residents including tour operators have not been vaccinated due to health problems or are undergoing quarantine as they have been in close contacts or were infected with Covid-19.

“So, we still have not fulfilled the percentage of people who must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity,” she told reporters after handing over aid from the Perak Malay Chamber of Commerce to the Village Security and Development Committee (Batu Gajah Zone) at Masjid Kampung Batu 8, here today.

To achieve herd immunity at Pangkor Island, at least 8,026 people of the island’s total population of 11,500 must be fully vaccinated.

In July, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Syukri said Phase Two of Motac’s Covid-19 Free Destination Programme would be extended to popular island resorts such as Redang Island, Perhentian Island, Tioman Island and Pangkor Island. — Bernama