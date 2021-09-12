National Blood Centre advises Malaysians to avoid donating blood within seven days of Covid-19 vaccination

People donate blood during the ‘Blood Hero Day’ programme in Klang June 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysians are asked to abstain from donating blood within seven days after receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations if they have no side effects, the National Blood Centre (PDN) said.

PDN said if a vaccine recipient had any minor side effects, they could donate blood seven days after fully recovering from the side effects.

The centre stated that those receiving the Pfizer-Biontech, Sinovac dan AstraZeneca vaccines should follow its advisory regarding blood donations.

PDN highly encourages blood donors to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves and others, it said.

“Blood donors can donate blood during the interval period between the first and second Covid-19 dose,” the centre said in a Facebook post today.

PDN also said that it would share further information about donating blood for other types of Covid-19 vaccine in the future. — Bernama