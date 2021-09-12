Deputy IGP: Nearly 100pc of policemen in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

YAN, Sept 12 — Almost 100 per cent of officers and members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

To date, he said only a small number of PDRM personnel had not received the vaccine shots due to health factors and some still waiting for an appointment date.

“Some personnel don’t want the vaccine because they have allergies or health problems with reports from doctors no members or officers refuse the vaccine for no reason,” he told a press conference after handing over the wakalah zakat to 16 PDRM personnel including pensioners who were affected by last month’s floods here today.

Each of them received RM1,000 cash and food aid worth RM100.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said PDRM would work with the state Islamic religious department in an effort to eradicate worship and superstitious activities that were detected in the Gunung Jerai area. — Bernama