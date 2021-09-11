Zaman Khan laid to rest

Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan who died today at the age of 80 was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery, here, at about 5.30 pm today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Former Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan who died today at the age of 80 was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery, here, at about 5.30 pm today.

Earlier, the remains arrived at the Bukit Aman Mosque, at about 3.30 pm for funeral prayers.

Apart from family members, also seen to pay their last respects were those from the police fraternity.

Former Inspector-General of Police Tun Haniff Omar said Allahyarham was a hardworking police officer who had never avoided carrying out his duties, a trait which should be emulated by all police personnel.

He said Zaman Khan remained active even after he had retired from the force, adding that he was actively involved in numerous associations and organisations such as the Malaysian AIDS Council where he became the president.

“Some people when they retire, they become inactive but not for him as he wanted to continue to serve the community using his expertise, knowledge and experience,” he told reporters when met at the cemetery here today.

He said among Zaman Khan’s successes were the arrests of major criminals such as Botak Chin (Wong Swee Chin) and P. Kalimuthu or Bentong Kali.

“This is such a great loss to me because we were like brothers,” he said.

Meanwhile, another former Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Musa Hassan said Zaman Khan had dealt with many high profile cases and was also involved in handling the Highland Tower tragedy when he was the Internal Security and Public Order director.

“He was a highly experienced senior police officer in fighting crime and terrorism,” he told Bernama today.

According to Musa, Allahyarham was transparent and firm in carrying out his duties and was always helpful towards his subordinates. — Bernama