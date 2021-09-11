Stop all superstitious activities in Gunung Jerai, says religious affairs minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said the practices at Gunung Jerai was detrimental to the whole community. — Bernama pic

YAN, Sept 11 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad has urged all worship and superstitious activities in the Gunung Jerai area to stop immediately as the practices are contrary to Islamic teachings and can affect one’s faith.

Idris said the practices could be detrimental not only to the perpetrators but could also affect the whole community.

He said this at a press conference after visiting the area affected by the recent floods and water surge phenomenon at Titi Hayun here today.

Idris also presented contributions from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM), Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah (Yadim) and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP)/ Taqwa Foundation worth RM516,600 to those affected by the disaster.

On August 22, a local newspaper reported that residents living near Gunung Jerai wanted people to stop carrying out superstitious activities in the area.

It was reported that some residents believed that the flood disaster that struck Yan and Kuala Muda districts was a ‘warning’ to the perpetrators to stop the superstitious acts such as conducting worships to receive lucky lottery numbers and taking flower baths in the Gunung Jerai area.

Idris said the State Islamic Religious Department would do its best to implement enforcement measures to stop the superstitious activities. — Bernama