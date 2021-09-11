Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases below 20,000 again, Sarawak still highest at 3,743

Visitors throng a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Malaysia added 19,550 new Covid-19 cases today, a slightly smaller number compared to 24 hours earlier when the nationwide figure climbed to 21,176.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Sarawak topped the states with 3,743 cases, followed by Selangor (2,416), Johor (2,282), and Sabah (2,163).

The number of cases in the country inched closer to the two million mark with today’s latest figures.

Malaysia has registered 1,960,500 cumulative cases since the viral disease was first recorded in the country last year.

