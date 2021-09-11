Ex-CID chief Zaman Khan dies

Tan Sri Zaman Khan died at the National Heart Institute here at 10.15am today. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — One of the country’s most respected former top policemen, Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan, died at the National Heart Institute here at 10.15am today.

National news agency Bernama reported that his death was confirmed by Bukit Aman. Other news portals including Astro Awani and Utusan Malaysia cited a former inspector-general of police Tun Mohamed Hanif Omar.

The body of the former federal criminal investigation department director will be taken to Masjid Bukit Aman for prayers. He will be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery later today.

“Today I lost my brother,” Mohamed Hanif was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia. The body of the former federal criminal investigation department director will be taken to Masjid Bukit Aman for prayers. He will be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery later today.

Zaman Khan was born in Pasir Mas, Kelantan on December 21, 1941. He would have turned 80 this year.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Zaman Khan had kidney problems and had fallen unconscious during a medical check-up at Hospital Kuala Lumpur before being admitted to the High Dependency Unit at the National Heart Institute nearby for close observation.

The daily was unclear about the time and date of the incident.

Utusan Malaysia added that Zaman Khan had previously undergone treatment at HKL for intestinal bleeding back in January 2020.