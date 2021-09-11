Crane collapse at private hospital construction site on Penang's Jalan Masjid Negeri

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 11 — Part of a crane at a private hospital construction site, at Jalan Masjid Negeri here, collapsed yesterday, with some debris falling on a pedestrian walkway near the site.

The incident, which occurred at around 7 pm, did not cause any casualties, but the walkway was damaged.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor, Datuk Yew Tung Seang, said that the council has ordered the project consultant to submit a complete report relating to the incident.

“I visited the incident site yesterday, and further investigations are being conducted. The council will take appropriate action relating to the incident,” he said when contacted today.

It is understood that the project involves an addition to the hospital building, which began last June. Thus far, only preliminary work has been conducted at the project site. — Bernama