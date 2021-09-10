Covid-19: 341 new fatalities recorded in Malaysia with 102 brought-in-dead

Volunteers prepare to place the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Ministry of Health recorded 341 new fatalities in the last 24 hours including 102 brought-in-dead (BID) cases, according to its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement today, the fatalities included 300 nationals and 41 non-nationals, with 102 BID cases involving Malaysians.

Selangor recorded the most fatalities at 102, followed by Kedah (86), Penang (38), Sabah (28) and Johor (26), to name a few.

Only Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Melaka recorded single-digit fatalities.

Cumulatively, death cases now stand at 19,827 or 1 per cent of the total cumulative Covid-19 of 1,940,950 cases.

For Covid-19 clusters, the Ministry of Health has detected 37 new clusters in the last 24 hours, of which 30 of them are workplace clusters.

To date, 5,059 Covid-19 clusters were detected with 1,455 clusters remain active.