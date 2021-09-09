GLC CEO, senior officers remanded by Kedah MACC for power abuse involving RM2.2m

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Sept 9 — A chief executive officer (CEO) and three senior officers of a government-linked company (GLC) are in remand for four days from today for investigation into alleged abuse of power and position involving about RM2.2 million in funds between 2016 and 2019.

Magistrate Court assistant registrar Wan Nor Fadzilah Wan Ibrahim issued the remand order against the four suspects, aged between 49 and 58, for investigation under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Meanwhile, according to a MACC source, the suspects were arrested at the Kedah MACC office yesterday after their statements were recorded.

They were suspected of abusing their power and position by channelling the GLC’s funds to two other companies in which they had interests in. — Bernama