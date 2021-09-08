Report: N. Sembilan PKR crisis deepens as state info chief fired with immediate effect

The letter of termination, sighted by the Malay daily, was signed by the chapter’s chief Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Negri Sembilan PKR’s internal rift has turned worse after Yusof Tapar was fired as the party’s state information chief with immediate effect today, according to Sinar Harian.

The letter of termination, sighted by the Malay daily, was signed by the chapter’s chief Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

In the letter, it stated Yusof’s position was no longer tenable due to his recent action and the media statement that he had read out on September 6, claiming the loss of confidence in Aminuddin, who is also the state mentri besar, in leading the party there.

Confirming the matter to Sinar Harian, Yusop said he was not surprised and was even prepared for the consequences.

“I already expected such actions were taken against me. I am not even sad.

“In fact, I am happy as I am free to speak and I do not want to be associated with people who would say I am embarrassing PKR,” he reportedly said.

Yusop further explained that he did not care for the position and even asked to be fired four times as he had disagreed with Aminuddin’s administration of the party.

He further claimed that the act of firing him shows the culture that the party is unable to receive any criticism.

“Any division leaders that often criticised the party will be suspended from the party. Even if there are slight disagreements, you will be suspended, fired [from the party].

“For me, it’s not a healthy culture for the party that will make party members fed up and does not benefit the party in any way,’’ he said.

Despite being fired from his position, Yusop explains that he is still loyal to the party and will continue to point out irregularities within the party.