Reopening of creative industry will bring relief to over a million workers, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The reopening of eight creative industry sectors from tomorrow, for the transition from pandemic to endemic phase is very much needed and the move will bring relief to over one million artistes and workers, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said easing of restriction was necessary for the industry as the creative sector was among those most affected when all activities were ceased during the movement control order (MCO) last year and besides that, the public need healthy entertainment to avoid feeling depressed.

“It was one of the economic sectors that was the earliest to close and the last to reopen. So, with this announcement, it is hoped that the entertainment sector will be able to breathe again and all stakeholders involved will be able to regenerate the creative sector economy under the new norm.

“Although there are limitations as the standard operating procedures (SOP) must be adhered to, this should not be a constraint for the sector to advance further in a more creative way,” he said in a statement today.

He said during the pandemic, creative sector workers who mostly worked on a contract or freelance basis were very much affected as they had no fixed income due to the nature of the job and as such many had to depend on donations and alms for survival.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the relaxation of the SOPs for states under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) for the creative industry, subject to the conditions approved by the National Security Council (MKN).

In this regard, Annuar said the SOP relaxation was a true reflection of the government’s concern through PPN, to ensure the survival and sustainability of the people in accordance with the new norms, especially in the Klang Valley where over 80 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated.

“The achievement had enabled the creative industry sector to reopen and this will allow those involved in the industry to return to work,” he said while hoping that the people would make full use of the opportunity.

He said the government had always been committed to the development and sustainability of the creative industry sector through the implementation of several initiatives such as the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana), the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (Prisma) and the People’s Protection and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) as direct fiscal injections aimed to provide comprehensive assistance, following the reopening of the sectors in Phase One of the PPN.

He also reminded creative industry players to continue to comply with all guidelines and SOPs set by MKN.

Further details on the SOPs and guidelines for all Phases can be found at www.kkmm.gov.my. — Bernama