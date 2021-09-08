Kedah MACC arrest GLC CEO, three others for alleged power abuse

According to a MACC source, all the suspects, aged between 49 and 58, were nabbed at the Kedah MACC office between 3.45pm and 4.15pm today after they turned up to give their statements. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 8 — A chief executive officer (CEO) of a government-linked company (GLC) was among four individuals arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate the investigation into alleged abuse of power and position involving about RM2.2 million in funds.

According to a MACC source, all the suspects, aged between 49 and 58, were nabbed at the Kedah MACC office between 3.45pm and 4.15pm today after they turned up to give their statements.

The source said from the initial investigation, the CEO and three other senior officers of the company were suspected of abusing their power and position by channelling the GLC’s funds to two other companies in which all the suspects had interests in the companies.

The offence was allegedly committed between 2016 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director, Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrests under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

All the suspects were expected to be brought to court tomorrow to obtain a remand order on them, he added. — Bernama