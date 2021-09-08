Health minister: Good news for outdoor team sports soon, ventilation guidelines for gyms being prepared

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on his Twitter account today also said that the ministry is in the midst of drawing up ventilation guidelines for gymnasiums, together with the National Security Council (NSC). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that there will be good news soon for outdoor team sports.

Khairy on his Twitter account also said that the ministry is in the midst of drawing up ventilation guidelines for gymnasiums, together with the National Security Council (NSC).

“The request by @PejaOfPerak for outdoor team sports is fair. The youth and sports minister is indeed concerned about the sporting sector. Just now, it was discussed and decided during the NSC’s Covid-19 meeting. Good news will be announced.

“For gyms,@KKMPutrajaya will be jointly developing some ventilation guidelines with MKN that need to be adhered to. This will not take long but because of the nature of indoor fitness centres, we must stress on certain ventilation requirements. Working on it urgently,” Khairy said, using the Malay acronym to refer to the NSC.

Earlier today, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the Youth And Sports Ministry will propose measures such as reopening gyms nationwide during the coming Cabinet meeting, adding that other suggestions also include outdoor sporting activities.

He said these should be allowed to operate since cinemas could reopen.

“People that go to gyms are always concerned about their health and I am confident that if the authorities allow the reopening of gyms with the standard operating procedures (SOP), gym operators will without doubt follow them strictly.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry hopes that the suggestions on the possibility to allow gym operators throughout the country to reopen can be considered by the Cabinet,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters earlier today when met after his visit to the OKU Sentral drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) at the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre.

Ahmad Faizal also defended his tweet questioning why cinemas could reopen when gyms could not.

He had tweeted: Cinema opened?? Gym and outdoor sports?? Pls YB @Khairykj, there need be wisdom in our decisions.

The Tambun MP said allowing gym operators to reopen would help them recover from the effects of the pandemic.

He explained gym closures affected many groups including sports coaches and bodybuilders.

“Some have lost their income, while those involved in bodybuilding sports are also affected as they constantly need to work out to maintain their top form,” he said.



