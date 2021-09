Health personnel bury the body of a Covid-19 victim for burial at Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Malaysia added another 311 Covid-19 deaths today, bringing the death toll to 18,802 individuals as of today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are 977 individuals in the intensive care unit, with 477 of them intubated.

MORE TO COME