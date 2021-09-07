Khairy: Decision on Covid jabs for students to be finalised Thursday

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin holds up a dose of the CanSino Covid-19 vaccine during a working visit to Pulau Larapan, Semporna September 7, 2021. ― Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Sept 7 — The decision on Covid-19 vaccination for students will be finalised at the coordination meeting involving the Health Ministry and Education Ministry scheduled for Thursday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said as soon as the final decision on the matter is reached, it would be taken to the National Security Council for further action.

“I, together with the Health Ministry’s top management, will have a meeting with the Senior Minister of Education (Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin) and the top management of the Education Ministry (on Thursday).

“We will finalise the matter at the meeting,” he told reporters after checking out the Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme for the island community in Pulau Larapan near here today.

He said apart from vaccination for students, several other proposals relating to the health and education sectors would also be discussed in the meeting. — Bernama