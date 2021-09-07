Education minister: Parents, educators’ input considered in phase three school reopening plan

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin, in a Facebook post today, said parents, teachers and school administrators’ suggestions and advice will be carefully looked into before a decision is made on the matter. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Education Ministry (MOE) will take into consideration the views of parents, teachers and school administrators before a comprehensive school reopening plan for states under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) is finalised.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, in a Facebook post today, said their suggestions and advice will be carefully looked into before a decision is made on the matter.

“What is certain is that all efforts taken will be for the sake of our future generations. InsyaAllah, the MOE is always committed to doing our best,” he said.

In the same post, Radzi said he participated in an engagement session with Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) representatives, teachers and school heads in Negri Sembilan today to discuss the school reopening issue.

Last Sunday, Radzi held a face-to-face session with PTA representatives, teachers and school heads in Labuan on the reopening of schools there on October 3.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook post, Radzi said he also held a virtual meeting with Education Service Commission (SPP) chairman Datuk Haili Dolhan today.

The meeting, which also involved MOE and SPP top management officials, among others, discussed efforts to expedite the special one-off recruitment of 18,702 Grade DG41 teachers.

“I am confident, SPP as the authority for appointments is always committed to assisting the MOE expedite the process of filling up the vacancies for teachers.

“This effort will help smoothen the implementation of the teaching and learning process,” he said.

Radzi in June announced that the special one-off recruitment exercise is aimed at addressing a shortage of teachers nationwide. — Bernama