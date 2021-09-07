Covid-19: Sultan Muhammad V urges people in Kelantan to get vaccinated immediately

Senior citizens wait for their Covid-19 vaccination during a walk-in session at the Universiti Malaya Kelantan vaccination centre in the Bachok campus, Kelantan, August 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 7 — The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V has urged those in the state who have not been vaccinated to register themselves or walk into Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) to get their jab as soon as possible, in order to achieve the target of having 80 per cent of the adult population vaccinated by September 30.

Senior Private Secretary to the Sultan of Kelantan Datuk Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan said Sultan Muhammad was saddened to see Kelantan having only a 50 per cent vaccination rate so far, which is among the lowest in the country.

“His Royal Highness welcomed the announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on the allocation of 1.2 million additional doses for Kelantan to speed up the vaccination process.

“He really hopes that the people of Kelantan will get the vaccine immediately so that they can protect themselves and their family members,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Nik Mohd, Sultan Muhammad V said that getting vaccinated is the responsibility of an individual towards one’s self, family and society, and also referred to the resolution during a special meeting of the Muzakarah Committee at the 10th National Council on Islamic Affairs which agreed that the use of Covid-19 vaccine is necessary and should be taken by those groups that the government has decided on.

“With the number of daily positive cases in Kelantan now at four figures, Sultan Muhammad V has also suggested that all parties work together to expand outreach programmes throughout the state, especially in rural areas, so that the community is confident about the effectiveness of the vaccines, and do not remain suspicious.

In the meantime, he said Sultan Muhammad V also expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in the success of the vaccination programme in the country, especially health staff who have carried a heavy burden of treating and saving Covid-19 patients since last year. — Bernama