Agong consented to dropping confidence vote on Ismail Sabri, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong gave his consent for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to forego a confidence vote in Parliament, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today.



Prior to appointing Ismail Sabri, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had advised Malaysia’s next prime minister to legitimise his position via a confidence vote in Parliament.



Last weekend, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said such a vote was not necessary.



MORE TO COME