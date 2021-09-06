Perak Fire Dept: Boy reported missing from residential area in Gopeng

IPOH, Sept 6 — A boy is believed to have gone missing from a residential area in Taman Kinta Baru in Gopeng since this evening.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a call to assist police in looking for the boy, Muhammad Fayyafh Ukasyah Abd Wahid, 6, at around 10.29pm.

“The victim is hyperactive, mute and deaf, and is believed to have gone missing at 6.30pm,” the spokesman said in a statement here tonight.

The spokesman said the department immediately dispatched a team from the Gopeng Fire and Rescue station as soon as they received the call for the search operation.

The operation is now underway with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police dog unit (K9) and other agencies. — Bernama