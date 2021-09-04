Selangor Raja Muda denies link to development in Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve

The degazetting of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve has drawn public outcry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 — The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj has denied any link to a developer or any development project in the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve (KLNFR).

“Some groups believe I am benefiting from such a decision, I would like to make my position clear. I have no link to Gabungan Indah Sdn Bhd or any development project in KLNFR,” he said in an Instagram post today.

The post was referring to a decision to degazette the KLNFR with the state Forestry Department (JPNS), in a statement on Sept 1, saying that it was in line with the state’s development goals towards socioeconomic stability and sustainability.

JPNS also stressed that the Selangor government still maintained about 46 per cent of the forest reserve area in Mukim Tanjung Dua Belas, Kuala Langat as a permanent forest reserve.

The department added that the proposal to degazette the forest reserve had gone through a thorough public investigation process since the decision on the matter was received in November 2019.

“The state government has also imposed several conditions on the developer, Gabungan Indah Sdn Bhd, including to retain 20 per cent of the development area as green area as well as the need for the translocation of flora and fauna species of interest,” the department had said.

Tengku Amir Shah said he remained deeply concerned about the environment, and how development impacts climate change which will affect not just Malaysians but also future generations, even irreversibly.

“Forest areas, particularly peat swamp forests, play a vital role as carbon sinks to keep our planet cool and to slow down the rate of global warming. They also remain home to rare flora and fauna and their loss further risks diminishing our biodiversity,” he said.

“Going forward, I wish everyone to pursue the most ambitious path. Make it all our responsibility to protect and rehabilitate as much of this land. Empower and protect the community that exists there.

“Build a more sustainable community by having some empathy and foresight. Selangorians won’t like seeing it (KLNFR) go. We Malaysians want to do our part for this planet - to reverse our ecological mistakes and contribute positively to the environment,” he said. — Bernama