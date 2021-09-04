DBKL: Road closure, traffic diversion on Sultan Iskandar Highway and Jalan Tun Razak from tomorrow until Nov 4

A general view of traffic along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Road closure and traffic diversion will be implemented at the traffic light junction from Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Sentul-bound) heading towards Jalan Tun Razak, starting tomorrow (September 5) until November 4.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement, said that the road closure was to launch work to upgrade the elevated interchange at the Sultan Iskandar Highway (formerly known as Lebuhraya Mahameru), Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Ipoh and surrounding roads.

It also said that traffic from Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Sentul-bound) heading towards Jalan Tun Razak will be diverted to Jalan Sentul and then to Jalan Sentul Manis, through a new median opening as well as through Jalan Pahang to Jalan Tun Razak.

“Road users are advised to abide by temporary signages as a guide and safety precaution to avoid confusion,” it said. ― Bernama